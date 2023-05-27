Publié le par Kaïma

#24 Beats and sounds | I robbed a bank | 12.05.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

Playlist :

Unreleased track > Biga Ranx aka Telly /

Atomes > YOUG feat. Janiss Anton /

Cumbia del Olvido > Nicola Cruz /

I robbed a bank > Hippie Sabotage /

Peanut > The Architect feat. DJ Olegg & Kill Emil /

Slap shot > Kognitif /

Time has come > Al'Tarba x Ours Samplus /

Mirah > Mazette /

More than abstract hip-hop > Degiheugi (Mounika. remix) /

A better day > Kognitif /

Gotham > Anitek /

Cool & relax > Dubamine feat. Nazamba /

Souvenir d'un hiver seule > Kodama (prod. Bakû) /

Red spill > Al'Tarba x I.N.C.H /

Goodbye > Ramsey (Senbeï remix) /

Pleasure mantra > Noisia & Former (Sorza's Combined remix) /

Feel love > Bakû /

