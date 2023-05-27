24 Beats and sounds | I robbed a bank | 12.05.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Unreleased track > Biga Ranx aka Telly /
Atomes > YOUG feat. Janiss Anton /
Cumbia del Olvido > Nicola Cruz /
I robbed a bank > Hippie Sabotage /
Peanut > The Architect feat. DJ Olegg & Kill Emil /
Slap shot > Kognitif /
Time has come > Al'Tarba x Ours Samplus /
Mirah > Mazette /
More than abstract hip-hop > Degiheugi (Mounika. remix) /
A better day > Kognitif /
Gotham > Anitek /
Cool & relax > Dubamine feat. Nazamba /
Souvenir d'un hiver seule > Kodama (prod. Bakû) /
Red spill > Al'Tarba x I.N.C.H /
Goodbye > Ramsey (Senbeï remix) /
Pleasure mantra > Noisia & Former (Sorza's Combined remix) /
Feel love > Bakû /