#35 Beats and sounds | Cycle | 12.04.24

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

Playlist :

Akuras > Senbeï /

Wolf falcon deer (Remastered) > Frenic /

Kabuki > Tab & Anitek /

Dragon > Senbeï x I.N.C.H /

Sequence (interlude) > Tetra Hydro K x Bakû x Jael /

What is this feeling > Bakû /

Salune > Chinese Man /

What happened > I.N.C.H Beats feat. Halfabrick & DJ Duke /

Holy Hell > Dope D.O.D. & Bizarre (Prod. Chubeats) /

Cycle > Chinese Man feat. General Elektriks /

Born on Mars > Senbeï (Mazette remix) /

Bonbon > Tetra Hydro K x Bakû x Jael /

Source > Comisar /

Flaminga > DeemZoo /

Farsaken > Jordnmoody /

Through time > Mylesia /

Entropy > Tetra Hydro K x Bakû x Jael /

