35 Beats and sounds | Cycle | 12.04.24

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Akuras > Senbeï /
Wolf falcon deer (Remastered) > Frenic /
Kabuki > Tab & Anitek /
Dragon > Senbeï x I.N.C.H /
Sequence (interlude) > Tetra Hydro K x Bakû x Jael /
What is this feeling > Bakû /
Salune > Chinese Man /
What happened > I.N.C.H Beats feat. Halfabrick & DJ Duke /
Holy Hell > Dope D.O.D. & Bizarre (Prod. Chubeats) /
Cycle > Chinese Man feat. General Elektriks /
Born on Mars > Senbeï (Mazette remix) /
Bonbon > Tetra Hydro K x Bakû x Jael /
Source > Comisar /
Flaminga > DeemZoo /
Farsaken > Jordnmoody /
Through time > Mylesia /
Entropy > Tetra Hydro K x Bakû x Jael /