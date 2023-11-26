Publié le par Kaïma

#29 Beats and sounds | Floating points | 24.11.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

White cloud > Lil'Fish /

The last nomad > Spectateur /

Breathe > Lil'Fish /

The ground > Hermit feat. Bakû /

Final frontier > Lil'Fish /

High man > TravelerZ (Hermit remix) /

Strain city > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /

Within me > Skysia x Dillard (Kadela Remix) /

Floating points > Zero Gr4vity /

My dancing is not for you > Goupile /

Bilateral kite > Van Bonn x Upwellings /

Sand empire > Full Dub /

Eleven > Christian Löffler feat. Mohna /

