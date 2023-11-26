29 Beats and sounds | Floating points | 24.11.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
White cloud > Lil'Fish /
The last nomad > Spectateur /
Breathe > Lil'Fish /
The ground > Hermit feat. Bakû /
Final frontier > Lil'Fish /
High man > TravelerZ (Hermit remix) /
Strain city > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /
Within me > Skysia x Dillard (Kadela Remix) /
Floating points > Zero Gr4vity /
My dancing is not for you > Goupile /
Bilateral kite > Van Bonn x Upwellings /
Sand empire > Full Dub /
Eleven > Christian Löffler feat. Mohna /