34 Beats and sounds | Walk with me | 29.03.24

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
• Beats and sounds | Website
• Beats and sounds | Facebook
• Beats and sounds | Instagram
• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook
Playlist :
Bon voyage > JIM /
Grandfather's tomatoes > Spectateur & Labøreal /
Closer > Eric Hilton /
Acapulco > JIM /
Blossom {Instrumental} > Tab & Anitek /
Too late > Chinese Man feat, Stogie T, KT Gorique & FP /
Melody > Lil Fish x K.Far /
Komorebi > Phelian /
E Shock > 903Lun /
Fired up > Pracha /
The fair > il:lo /
Protoplasma > Aggregat /
Shine the light > Darin Epsilon (Ryan Davis remix) /
Nowhere to go > Substan /
Walk with me > Mike Schömmer /