#34 Beats and sounds | Walk with me | 29.03.24

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

Bon voyage > JIM /

Grandfather's tomatoes > Spectateur & Labøreal /

Closer > Eric Hilton /

Acapulco > JIM /

Blossom {Instrumental} > Tab & Anitek /

Too late > Chinese Man feat, Stogie T, KT Gorique & FP /

Melody > Lil Fish x K.Far /

Komorebi > Phelian /

E Shock > 903Lun /

Fired up > Pracha /

The fair > il:lo /

Protoplasma > Aggregat /

Shine the light > Darin Epsilon (Ryan Davis remix) /

Nowhere to go > Substan /

Walk with me > Mike Schömmer /

