32 Beats and sounds | Monk pharaoh | 26.01.24

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Monk pharaoh > Mak'One x Ugly Mac Beer /
Cognition > Milton (Mononome Remix) /
WestSide oom > Mak'One (2 Stings Remix) /
The lookout > Nym /
Eternal plains > Frenic /
Tho > Nym feat. Spherelet /
Upgrade > Canblaster /
Tikal light > Canblaster /
Showdown > Renoizer feat. Enkephalin /
Something new > Renoizer feat. Enkephalin /
Microworlds > CloZee (Chmura remix) /
Reset > Slumb (Senbeï Remix) /
Monsters > Al'Tarba x Senbeï x Bekay /
Drop > L'Entourloop feat. Dope Saint Jude & Troy Berkley /
Skylight > CloZee (Senbeï Remix) /
Breathe > Mike Schommer feat. Milly James /