Publié le par Kaïma

#32 Beats and sounds | Monk pharaoh | 26.01.24

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

Monk pharaoh > Mak'One x Ugly Mac Beer /

Cognition > Milton (Mononome Remix) /

WestSide oom > Mak'One (2 Stings Remix) /

The lookout > Nym /

Eternal plains > Frenic /

Tho > Nym feat. Spherelet /

Upgrade > Canblaster /

Tikal light > Canblaster /

Showdown > Renoizer feat. Enkephalin /

Something new > Renoizer feat. Enkephalin /

Microworlds > CloZee (Chmura remix) /

Reset > Slumb (Senbeï Remix) /

Monsters > Al'Tarba x Senbeï x Bekay /

Drop > L'Entourloop feat. Dope Saint Jude & Troy Berkley /

Skylight > CloZee (Senbeï Remix) /

Breathe > Mike Schommer feat. Milly James /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.