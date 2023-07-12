Publié le par Kaïma

#26 Beats and sounds | From my little rock | 09.06.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

From my little rock > Atili x Pupajim /

Nosteke > Ours Samplus /

Bushi > JIM /

Jacqueline > The Architect /

Everytime i see you > JIM /

Orbit > Yoüg feat. Janiss Anton /

Storms will come > Al'Tarba X Roger Molls X Sylvain Camacho /

The ghosts of Piran > Gramatik /

Siraba > Sabani (Mr. Ours remix) /

Duo du précipice > X-Ray Pop (Alix Pilot remix) /

Last run > Claudien /

Jam Session #9 (The language and music of the wolves) > Sumac Dub /

Loose your > Günther Lause /

