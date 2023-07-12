26 Beats and sounds | From my little rock | 09.06.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
• Beats and sounds | Website
• Beats and sounds | Facebook
• Beats and sounds | Instagram
• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook
Playlist :
From my little rock > Atili x Pupajim /
Nosteke > Ours Samplus /
Bushi > JIM /
Jacqueline > The Architect /
Everytime i see you > JIM /
Orbit > Yoüg feat. Janiss Anton /
Storms will come > Al'Tarba X Roger Molls X Sylvain Camacho /
The ghosts of Piran > Gramatik /
Siraba > Sabani (Mr. Ours remix) /
Duo du précipice > X-Ray Pop (Alix Pilot remix) /
Last run > Claudien /
Jam Session #9 (The language and music of the wolves) > Sumac Dub /
Loose your > Günther Lause /