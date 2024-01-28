31 Beats and sounds | Dance into the moonlight | 12.01.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
The retaking of acorn > Nym /
Endgamers > Endgame /
Cops > Oddateee /
Honorificabilitudinitatibus (Instrumental) > Alltta /
Nice thing > Biga* Ranx /
Saria > Khoe Wa /
Dance into the moonlight > Jael /
Paper airplane to Bestown > YoggyOne /
Can't stay > Renoizer /
Action > Jordnmoody feat. Pete English /
Spirit tears > Zingara x Lowcation /
Inanimate to animate > Max Cooper feat. Kotomi /
Roots ritual > Bakû /
Come home > Mike Schommer feat. Milly James /
Roots rhum > Ashes and dreams & Bakû /
Cut you down > Mike Schommer feat. Milly James /