#31 Beats and sounds | Dance into the moonlight | 12.01.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

The retaking of acorn > Nym /

Endgamers > Endgame /

Cops > Oddateee /

Honorificabilitudinitatibus (Instrumental) > Alltta /

Nice thing > Biga* Ranx /

Saria > Khoe Wa /

Dance into the moonlight > Jael /

Paper airplane to Bestown > YoggyOne /

Can't stay > Renoizer /

Action > Jordnmoody feat. Pete English /

Spirit tears > Zingara x Lowcation /

Inanimate to animate > Max Cooper feat. Kotomi /

Roots ritual > Bakû /

Come home > Mike Schommer feat. Milly James /

Roots rhum > Ashes and dreams & Bakû /

Cut you down > Mike Schommer feat. Milly James /

