33 Beats and sounds | Sun prayers | 15.03.24

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Seraphin > Spectateur & Labøreal /
Stonewall > Emancipator /
The Interlude of the sun > Boztown /
Naginata > JIM /
Vermilion bird > Ramin /
Damned (Interlude) > Dj Low Cut /
Poppy fields > Eric Hilton /
Esha > Groovewax /
Hell's storm > Dj Low Cut feat. Q-Unique, Hex One & Milez Grimez /
Sun prayers > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /
Modern dynasty > Archaea & Temple /
The ear doctor > Robmon /
Nakhabino nightmares part 2 > Ilya Orange /
Empty railways > Ilya Orange /
Street halo > Burial /