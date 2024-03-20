Publié le par Kaïma

#33 Beats and sounds | Sun prayers | 15.03.24

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

Seraphin > Spectateur & Labøreal /

Stonewall > Emancipator /

The Interlude of the sun > Boztown /

Naginata > JIM /

Vermilion bird > Ramin /

Damned (Interlude) > Dj Low Cut /

Poppy fields > Eric Hilton /

Esha > Groovewax /

Hell's storm > Dj Low Cut feat. Q-Unique, Hex One & Milez Grimez /

Sun prayers > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /

Modern dynasty > Archaea & Temple /

The ear doctor > Robmon /

Nakhabino nightmares part 2 > Ilya Orange /

Empty railways > Ilya Orange /

Street halo > Burial /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.