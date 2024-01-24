30 Beats and sounds | Ghost stories | 08.12.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Pian06 (bonus track) > Mounika. /
The slowdown > Basement Skylights /
You're my chocolate (Radio Valentine) > Savages /
The valley of the kings > Ugly Mac Beer /
Lovely parts > Labøreal /
Coriolis effect > Hashfinger /
Navy (Instrumental) > Crimeapple x Daniel Son x Dj Low Cut /
Last day > Crimeapple x Daniel Son x Dj Low Cut /
Waco > Tab & Anitek /
Heads up > Youthstar x Miscellaneous (prod. by Ennemi) /
Ghost stories > Senbeï (Idial remix) /
Lotus > Lil' Fish /
Galaxies > Nyquist /
Parasite > Renoizer /
Tears > Skrillex feat. Joker & Sleepnet /
Vibration > Saycet /
Far away > T.Time Records x Peter Wall /