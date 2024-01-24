30 Beats and sounds | Ghost stories | 08.12.23

Pian06 (bonus track) > Mounika. /

The slowdown > Basement Skylights /

You're my chocolate (Radio Valentine) > Savages /

The valley of the kings > Ugly Mac Beer /

Lovely parts > Labøreal /

Coriolis effect > Hashfinger /

Navy (Instrumental) > Crimeapple x Daniel Son x Dj Low Cut /

Last day > Crimeapple x Daniel Son x Dj Low Cut /

Waco > Tab & Anitek /

Heads up > Youthstar x Miscellaneous (prod. by Ennemi) /

Ghost stories > Senbeï (Idial remix) /

Lotus > Lil' Fish /

Galaxies > Nyquist /

Parasite > Renoizer /

Tears > Skrillex feat. Joker & Sleepnet /

Vibration > Saycet /

Far away > T.Time Records x Peter Wall /