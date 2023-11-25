28 Beats and sounds | Ghost stories | 27.10.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Siddhi > Labøreal /
Velvet night > Labøreal /
Elwood > Keno /
State of mind > Zesik /
Regular Samurai > mr.Tran /
Ginspiration > 100k /
Stand by > The Geek x Vrv /
Farewell to midnight > Eric Hilton feat. Puma Ptah /
Get back > L'entourloop feat. Chali 2Na & NZeng /
We've been here before > Chinese Man feat. Stogie T, Isadora & Miscellaneous /
This world don't seem the same > CW Jones & Greenfinch /
Everybody > Supa Mana & Youthstar /
Tsoro > Anitek /
Skylight > CloZee /
Ghost stories > Senbeï (Yoüg Remix) /
The king's head > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /
Looking for you > Morgan Aiden /
Plume plume > Sumac Dub /