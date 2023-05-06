Publié le par Kaïma

#23 Beats and sounds | Nomadics | 28.04.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

Playlist :

Lagoon > Spectateur /

Lees start > SmokedBeat /

Bridges > Koresma /

Basique > Little People /

Là-haut > Bakû /

Don't forget me > Bakû feat. Kodama /

Chasm > Mfinity /

Flicker > Flup Volta /

Jazzy Choplin > Johnny Flummox /

Clouds > Imagined Herbal Flows /

Waiting for > Nnawa /

Straight Murder > Degiheugi feat. ASM & Miscellaneaous (Senbeï remix) /

La clarté dans la confusion > L'Entourloop feat. NZeng /

We danced > Al'Tarba X Vivi Zekid X 4bstr4ck3r feat. Thomas Anton & Miscellaneous /

Bonbelou > Bonbelou /

Nomadics > Mounika. /

