23 Beats and sounds | Nomadics | 28.04.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Lagoon > Spectateur /
Lees start > SmokedBeat /
Bridges > Koresma /
Basique > Little People /
Là-haut > Bakû /
Don't forget me > Bakû feat. Kodama /
Chasm > Mfinity /
Flicker > Flup Volta /
Jazzy Choplin > Johnny Flummox /
Clouds > Imagined Herbal Flows /
Waiting for > Nnawa /
Straight Murder > Degiheugi feat. ASM & Miscellaneaous (Senbeï remix) /
La clarté dans la confusion > L'Entourloop feat. NZeng /
We danced > Al'Tarba X Vivi Zekid X 4bstr4ck3r feat. Thomas Anton & Miscellaneous /
Bonbelou > Bonbelou /
Nomadics > Mounika. /