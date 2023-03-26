20 Beats and sounds | I looked into her eyes | 10.03.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
The pirates gospel > Alela Diane /
Les gros titres > JIM /
Les choeurs perdus > Ugly Mac Beer /
Inverse > Anitek /
Culture > ZuluMecca /
Where is my mind > Pixies (Senbeï remix) /
Home > Maitre Renard feat. Moondoe & His Fox /
I looked into her eyes > Mounika feat. Oral Thomas & The Pain /
Glaaki > Arure & V.B.E /
Over and done > SLUMB /
Gaia stronghold > mCurtis feat. Lil Fish & Sebastien Ruiz-Levy /
Looking 4 this > Twan Tee feat. Jahmie Face /
Norman Sky > Tom Woods (Gavrosh Remix) /
A model of reality > Max Cooper (Sebastien Veyan Remix) /
Lost town > Woody Vibes /
Zombie > ASHKABAD /
Pythia > Amanati /