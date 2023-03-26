Publié le par Kaïma

#20 Beats and sounds | I looked into her eyes | 10.03.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

Playlist :

The pirates gospel > Alela Diane /

Les gros titres > JIM /

Les choeurs perdus > Ugly Mac Beer /

Inverse > Anitek /

Culture > ZuluMecca /

Where is my mind > Pixies (Senbeï remix) /

Home > Maitre Renard feat. Moondoe & His Fox /

I looked into her eyes > Mounika feat. Oral Thomas & The Pain /

Glaaki > Arure & V.B.E /

Over and done > SLUMB /

Gaia stronghold > mCurtis feat. Lil Fish & Sebastien Ruiz-Levy /

Looking 4 this > Twan Tee feat. Jahmie Face /

Norman Sky > Tom Woods (Gavrosh Remix) /

A model of reality > Max Cooper (Sebastien Veyan Remix) /

Lost town > Woody Vibes /

Zombie > ASHKABAD /

Pythia > Amanati /

