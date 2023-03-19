19 Beats and sounds | The valley | 10.02.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
• Beats and sounds | Website
• Beats and sounds | Facebook
• Beats and sounds | Instagram
• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook
Playlist :
Tapping in Boyd Hill > Somatoast (Morillo Remix) /
Coffee cup > Boztown /
Final round > Degiheugi (The Architect Remix) /
I'm in love > Plüm /
Day and night > Olliejam /
Babel > Gustavo Bravetti /
Salvation > Youthstar & Miscellaneous feat. DJ Vex - prod. by Trifouille1er /
Don Dada > Youthstar & Miscellaneous feat. Biga＊Ranx - prod. by Rhum One /
Avatar > Savej /
Like it's nothing > Miscellaneous x Coeur Nwar feat. Biga＊Ranx /
Kokoa > Somatoast (Liquid Bloom Remix) /
Crescent bounce > Josh Teed x MORiLLO feat. Brad Hester /
Don't sleep > Youthstar & Miscellaneous feat. Dope DOD - prod. by Eiko No Klast /
Vagues > Robey /
The valley > Eggo /