Publié le par Kaïma

#19 Beats and sounds | The valley | 10.02.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

Tapping in Boyd Hill > Somatoast (Morillo Remix) /

Coffee cup > Boztown /

Final round > Degiheugi (The Architect Remix) /

I'm in love > Plüm /

Day and night > Olliejam /

Babel > Gustavo Bravetti /

Salvation > Youthstar & Miscellaneous feat. DJ Vex - prod. by Trifouille1er /

Don Dada > Youthstar & Miscellaneous feat. Biga＊Ranx - prod. by Rhum One /

Avatar > Savej /

Like it's nothing > Miscellaneous x Coeur Nwar feat. Biga＊Ranx /

Kokoa > Somatoast (Liquid Bloom Remix) /

Crescent bounce > Josh Teed x MORiLLO feat. Brad Hester /

Don't sleep > Youthstar & Miscellaneous feat. Dope DOD - prod. by Eiko No Klast /

Vagues > Robey /

The valley > Eggo /

