Publié le par Kaïma

#18 Beats and sounds | Memories of a past life | 27.01.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

Interlude I > Milton /

Veleda > Biga* Ranx feat. Big Red & Blundetto /

Sinking ship > Alpha Steppa feat. Fikir Amlak /

First star > Ksanti /

Kingdom > Degiheugi feat. Devi Reed /

Africa > Roots Raid feat. Cookah & Likkle Ferguson (Panda Dub Remix) /

Memories of a past life > Josh Teed /

E.C.O.W > Idem /

Valhalla > Robey /

Hollow talk > Lulu Rougets Stella Polaris Remix /

Landscape of love > Lulu Rouge feat. Fanney Osk /

Sign me out (Radio Edit) > Lulu Rouge feat. Fanney Osk /

Das talent > VAPA /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.