18 Beats and sounds | Memories of a past life | 27.01.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Interlude I > Milton /
Veleda > Biga* Ranx feat. Big Red & Blundetto /
Sinking ship > Alpha Steppa feat. Fikir Amlak /
First star > Ksanti /
Kingdom > Degiheugi feat. Devi Reed /
Africa > Roots Raid feat. Cookah & Likkle Ferguson (Panda Dub Remix) /
Memories of a past life > Josh Teed /
E.C.O.W > Idem /
Valhalla > Robey /
Hollow talk > Lulu Rougets Stella Polaris Remix /
Landscape of love > Lulu Rouge feat. Fanney Osk /
Sign me out (Radio Edit) > Lulu Rouge feat. Fanney Osk /
Das talent > VAPA /