21 Beats and sounds | Entering the black hole | 31.03.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Labyrinth > Emancipator /
Betty > DEGIHEUGI (Scratch Bandits Crew remix) /
Drafter > LaboreaL /
Dimmed head > Olliejam feat. Leopoldine (Knees remix) /
Um > Glen Porter /
Esta noche > JIM /
Strange mood > Konixion /
The aura > Apollo Brown & Planet Asia /
Gone f. Trizz > CunninLynguists /
Entering the black hole > Hugo Kant /
RapZilla > I.N.C.H Beats feat. Nemesis & DJ Nixon /
Cheese on ceiling > Ligone /
World piece > Konixion /
Rakshasa > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /
Hazy sky > Dubanko /
Infected streets > Al'Tarba /
Order from chaos > Max Cooper /