Kaïma

#21 Beats and sounds | Entering the black hole | 31.03.23

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

Playlist :

Labyrinth > Emancipator /

Betty > DEGIHEUGI (Scratch Bandits Crew remix) /

Drafter > LaboreaL /

Dimmed head > Olliejam feat. Leopoldine (Knees remix) /

Um > Glen Porter /

Esta noche > JIM /

Strange mood > Konixion /

The aura > Apollo Brown & Planet Asia /

Gone f. Trizz > CunninLynguists /

Entering the black hole > Hugo Kant /

RapZilla > I.N.C.H Beats feat. Nemesis & DJ Nixon /

Cheese on ceiling > Ligone /

World piece > Konixion /

Rakshasa > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /

Hazy sky > Dubanko /

Infected streets > Al'Tarba /

Order from chaos > Max Cooper /

