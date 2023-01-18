Publié le par Kaïma

#17 Beats and sounds | Skyscraper | 09.12.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

Skyscraper > Elephant /

Lady vengeance > Senbeï /

Grasshopper > Billa Qause /

Lawla > Alix Pilot & Ghizlane Melih /

Free > Cian Finn feat. Mohamed Alnuma /

Drop > L'entourloop feat. Dope saint Jude & Troy Berkle /

Fortification > Bulldogs /

Numero 28 > Hermit /

La danse des parasites > Full Dub feat. Panda Dub /

Attire > Komposite /

Stratos > Eggo /

Komplex > Aparde /

Infinity in mind > Karl M (E-Spectro & Hells Kitchen Remix) /

