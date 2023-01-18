17 Beats and sounds | Skyscraper | 09.12.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Skyscraper > Elephant /
Lady vengeance > Senbeï /
Grasshopper > Billa Qause /
Lawla > Alix Pilot & Ghizlane Melih /
Free > Cian Finn feat. Mohamed Alnuma /
Drop > L'entourloop feat. Dope saint Jude & Troy Berkle /
Fortification > Bulldogs /
Numero 28 > Hermit /
La danse des parasites > Full Dub feat. Panda Dub /
Attire > Komposite /
Stratos > Eggo /
Komplex > Aparde /
Infinity in mind > Karl M (E-Spectro & Hells Kitchen Remix) /