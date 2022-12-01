16 Beats and sounds | Safe in sound | 25.11.22

524 Hz > Labøreal /

Kong > Glass Beams /

The dream > Gold Panda /

System error > Mononome /

The new flame > Ugly Mac Beer /

Jeita > Al Safoom /

Sinner's chant (the malignant) > Al' Tarba feat. Camille Safiya /

Safe in sound > Mister Modo & Ugly Mac Beer feat. Astrid Engberg /

Searchin > Wax Tailor feat. Kuf Knotz /

Infinito > O.B.F feat. Belén Natali /

When we were young > Cian Finn /

Like the phoenix > Senbeï x Miscellaneous /

Rap Rap Rap Rap > Youthstar & Miscellaneous (prod. by Tha Trickaz) /

Reaper and the vicious > Dope D.O.D. (prod. Chubeats) /

Close your eyes > Awoga /