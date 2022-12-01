16 Beats and sounds | Safe in sound | 25.11.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
524 Hz > Labøreal /
Kong > Glass Beams /
The dream > Gold Panda /
System error > Mononome /
The new flame > Ugly Mac Beer /
Jeita > Al Safoom /
Sinner's chant (the malignant) > Al' Tarba feat. Camille Safiya /
Safe in sound > Mister Modo & Ugly Mac Beer feat. Astrid Engberg /
Searchin > Wax Tailor feat. Kuf Knotz /
Infinito > O.B.F feat. Belén Natali /
When we were young > Cian Finn /
Like the phoenix > Senbeï x Miscellaneous /
Rap Rap Rap Rap > Youthstar & Miscellaneous (prod. by Tha Trickaz) /
Reaper and the vicious > Dope D.O.D. (prod. Chubeats) /
Close your eyes > Awoga /