14 Beats and sounds | The countdown | 28.10.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Glint > Handbook /
Smell the flowers > Maître Renard /
True love > Plüm /
La Grande Ourse > Rone /
Good evening Mr. Hitchcock > Gramatik /
Le triomphe du chaos > Midnight Ravers feat. Assaba Dramé /
Purple > Alix Pilot /
The keeper > Bonobo (Alex Banks Remix) /
The countdown > Full Dub /
Counter strike dub Live > Zentone (Zenzile x High Tone) /
Wetlands > Full Dub /
Nosy be > Pepper Mill /
Owenga > Ashkabad /
In waters > Palazzi D'Oriente (Babe Roots feat. Milly James - Rework) /