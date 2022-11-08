Publié le par Kaïma

#14 Beats and sounds | The countdown | 28.10.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

Playlist :

Glint > Handbook /

Smell the flowers > Maître Renard /

True love > Plüm /

La Grande Ourse > Rone /

Good evening Mr. Hitchcock > Gramatik /

Le triomphe du chaos > Midnight Ravers feat. Assaba Dramé /

Purple > Alix Pilot /

The keeper > Bonobo (Alex Banks Remix) /

The countdown > Full Dub /

Counter strike dub Live > Zentone (Zenzile x High Tone) /

Wetlands > Full Dub /

Nosy be > Pepper Mill /

Owenga > Ashkabad /

In waters > Palazzi D'Oriente (Babe Roots feat. Milly James - Rework) /

