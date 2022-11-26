15 Beats and sounds | Olatu | 11.11.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Ivana > Koreless /
Cerf-volant > Greenfinch /
Rain dogz > Mothra /
Smooth guitar > The Geek x Vrv /
Olatu > Thylacine /
Chinese trip > CloZee /
Njörd > Silvestro Dice /
Bla Bla Bla > Hippoflip /
Aiwa > Scratch Bandits Crew feat. Bonetrips & Chicho Cortez /
Feeling like Kendrick > Coeur Nwar feat. Miscellaneous /
Banished > Two Fingers vs Muadeep /
Le bon sens > Hermit /
Psychotic symphony > Panda Dub (Woody Vibes Remix) /
Après ça > Zenzile feat. Nerlov /
Entropyyy > Lorn /
Shp Vapodub Style > Telly＊ /