Publié le par Kaïma

#15 Beats and sounds | Olatu | 11.11.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

Playlist :

Ivana > Koreless /

Cerf-volant > Greenfinch /

Rain dogz > Mothra /

Smooth guitar > The Geek x Vrv /

Olatu > Thylacine /

Chinese trip > CloZee /

Njörd > Silvestro Dice /

Bla Bla Bla > Hippoflip /

Aiwa > Scratch Bandits Crew feat. Bonetrips & Chicho Cortez /

Feeling like Kendrick > Coeur Nwar feat. Miscellaneous /

Banished > Two Fingers vs Muadeep /

Le bon sens > Hermit /

Psychotic symphony > Panda Dub (Woody Vibes Remix) /

Après ça > Zenzile feat. Nerlov /

Entropyyy > Lorn /

Shp Vapodub Style > Telly＊ /

