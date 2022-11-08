13 Beats and sounds | A new hope | 14.10.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Quand le Soleil (sur un poème de Werner Lambersy) > Greenfinch feat. Aphrow /
From tongues and lungs > Milton feat. Phlocalyst /
Come from outside > La Cantina & Boztown /
Cognition > Milton /
Back where i came from > Mononome /
Cerf-volant > Greenfinch /
Dead fairies > Al'Tarba feat. Grin /
Vibin on me > Ray D Ology /
The clouds > Headlock feat. Mattic & Rhino /
One second > Coeur Nwar feat. Miscellaneous /
Malevolent park > Al'Tarba /
Raw math > Nezoak feat. Non Genetic /
Smoke break > Axel PL feat. Miscellaneous /
Freestyle Dub Session #3 > Mayd Hubb x Panda Dub /
Venus valse > Bakû feat. Ramiya & Kodama /
Save this world > Bukkha feat. Junior Dread /