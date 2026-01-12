Publié le par Jonathan

#488 Walking In The Air (12/01/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une #sélection2025 consacrée au #rocksteady ! 💥 Vous pourrez écouter entre autre : Big Chip & Joe Yorke, Roy Ellis & Cosmic Shuffling, Junior Dell & The D-Lites, Woodfield Rd Allstars Feat. Horseman, KeithandTex, et bien d’autres encore ….!

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

You Lie > Travelers All Stars
(Single) (2025) /

El Somriure Teu > The Oldians Feat. Memi Sillah
Som Uns Soulful Fucking Lovers (2025) /

Walk The Street > Smooth Beans
(Single) (2025) /

Walking In The Air > Big Chip & Joe Yorke
(Single) (2025) /

Red Peas Soup > The Regulators
(Single) (2025) /

Rocksteady Boy > Donnya Drake
(Single) (2025) /

Rudy No Deja > Roy Ellis & Big Boss Sound
(Single) (2025) /

Rattlesnake Twist > Los Billtones
(Single) (2025) /

Babylon System > George Dekker
Man In The Street (2025) /

Mama Say > Roy Ellis & Cosmic Shuffling
(Single) (2025) /

I Feel So Bad > The Pioneers
(Single) (2025) /

Are You Lonely For Me, Baby > Night Owls Feat. Malik Moore
Version II (2025) /

Kung-Fu Blues > Marina P & The Co-operators Feat. Joe Yorke
Know Nothing About (2025) /

Baby One More Time > Donnya Drake
(Single) (2025) /

Watch That Girl (Little Fatty Boom Boom) > Junior Dell & The D-Lites
(Single) (2025) /

I Second That Emotion > Junior Dell & The D-Lites
(Single) (2025) /

Dis Sound Run Town > Woodfield Rd Allstars Feat. Horseman
(Single) (2025) /

The Beat On The Street > Woodfield Rd Allstars Feat. Donovan Kingjay
(Single) (2025) /

Rock It Downtown > Woodfield Rd Allstars Feat. Horseman
(Single) (2025) /

Koo Koo Karoo > The Sybians
Saddle Up With The Sybians (2025) /

Simple Man > Keth & Tex
Gun Life (2025) /

Farmer Dem > Ras Teo Meets Lone Ark
Soul Rebel (2025) /

Once A Man Twice A Child Take 2 > Justin Hinds
(Single) (2025) /

