Publié le par Jonathan

#507 Dutty Bizz (20/05/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une sélection 100% #freshtunes sur le #dub !  Vous pourrez écouter entre autre : Violinbwoy meets Laboratorium Pieśni, O.B.F & Pupajim, Mystical HiFi feat. Taiwan MC, Jah Version, Madmax Hifi & Dubtrakz, EthnoRado, et bien d’autres encore ….!

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

⚠️ Je vous donne rendez-vous samedi prochain avec une session rocksteady & ska au R-13 Bar de 21H30 à 1H30 : Bamboo @ R-13 #10

Event FB : https://www.facebook.com/events/813661641584432

❤️

Playlist :

Light Of A New Age > Humming Bird & Anna Ozawa
Dub Walks In EP (2026) /

Elephant Ritual > Hybridub
Duburaï Vol.2 - The Seal Of Kurokaze EP (2026) /

Maya (Vocal Dub Mix) > Tiger Dubs & Sukanya
Maya EP (2026) /

Pieśń IV (Cut 1) > Violinbwoy meets Laboratorium Pieśni
Pieśń IV EP (2026) /

Destiny > Roots Zombie
E-Motion EP (2026) /

Politricks > O.B.F & Pupajim
(Single) (2026) /

Love Your Culture > Dubbing Sun & PiyaZawa Feat. Danman
Eternal Works (2026) /

Babylon Rawin' > Dub Teacher
Babylon Fallin' EP (2026) /

Free Stepper > R-Dug
The Awakening Of The Shadows (2026) /

Soundbwoy Verdict > C Fayah
Serpent & Mist EP (2026) /

Intellexi > Sindo
Earbeat (2026) /

Armagedeon > Mystical Hifi Feat. Taiwan MC
(Single) (2026) /

Dutty Bizz > Jah Version
Gather Round (2026) /

Wah Gwan > Atili
Freedom Fighter (2026) /

Jane (Mix 2) > MadMax Hifi & Dubtrakz
Jane EP (2026) /

Good Morning Zion > Blind Prophet Feat. aweh Congo
Brooklyn In Dub Vol. 3 (2026) /

Burn Down Babylon > 10000 Lions & Daddy Shark
(Single) (2026) /

Low Tone > EthnoRado
South Underground Brothers - Compilation #4 All Stars Edition (2026) /

Kashmir Dub (Pt.1) > Jideh High Elements
Kashmir Dub EP (2026) /

Burning Dub (Mix 3) > Bukkha & Mysticwood Meet Natty Nature
Burning EP (2026) /

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