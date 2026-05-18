Publié le par Jonathan

#506 More Work To Be Done (18/05/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission sur le #rubadub ! 💥 Vous pourrez écouter entre autre : Junior Reid, Young Kulcha & the 18th Parallel, Iko Box & Don Savage, et bien d’autres encore ….!

🚨 J’ai eu le grand plaisir de partager l’émission avec Sylvain de l’émission Roots & Culture diffusée tous les mercredis de 22H à 23H sur Radio G. Il est venu nous faire vibrer avec ses belles sélections rub a dub !!! 🔥🔥🔥

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Live Honestly > Wayne Smith
Youthman Skanking (1982) /

Woman Change Your Ways > Junior Reid
(Single) (1985) /

Cool Nuh > Michael Palmer
(Single) (1985) /

Friday Night Jamboree > Jah Thomas
(Single) (1981) /

You Say That You Love Me > Jahnny Minott & Dub Shepherds
(Single) (2026) /

Want To Rule My Live > Jojo Gladdy
(Single) (2026) /

More Work To Be Done > Young Kulcha & The 18th Parallel
(Single) (2026) /

Bobo Dread > Josey Wales
(Single) (1984) /

Agony > Pinchers
(Single) (1987) /

rewind > Johnny Osbourne
(Single) (1984) /

Wonderland Of Green > The Silverstones & The 18th Parallel
(Single) (2020) /

Loafter > Martin Campbell & Hi Tech Roots Dynamics
Can Better Really Come (2009) /

Think Twice > Ikobox & Don Savage
(Single) (2025) /

Chant Rub- A-Dub > Al Campbell
(Single) (1983) /

Herbman Hustling > Sugar Minott
(Single) (1984) /

Now Me Come > Little John
(Single) (1985) /

The Truth > Sydney Mankind
(Single) (1982) /

Come In To My Parlour > Winston Hussey
The Girl I Adore (1983) /

Don't Pirat It > Risto Benji
(Single) (1987) /

Downpressor Man > Mikey Murka & Disrupt
(Single) (2008) /

Cease Your Fire Amrs > Michael White
(Single) (1983) /

Old Time Stylee > Wrongtom & Deemas J
(Single) (2012) /

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