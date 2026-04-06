Publié le par Jonathan

#500 Late Night Yearning (06/04/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Pour cette dernière émission je vous propose une sélection #roots, #rubadub & #digital  ! 💥 Vous pourrez écouter entre autre : Marcus I meets aDUBta, Iko Box & Easy Joe, KING KONG & Irie Ites, et bien d’autres encore ….!

🚨 J’ai eu le grand plaisir de partager l’émission avec Etienne aka Edicso et Arthur aka Skepa Selecta qui sont venu nous faire vibrer avec leurs belles sélections vinyles !!! 🔥🔥🔥

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Untold Story > Marcus I Meets aDUBta
Fullness (2026) /

Bubbles > Mountain Tops
Global Warning (2026) /

Run Revolution A Come > Hugh Mundell
Africa Must Be Free By 1983 (1978) /

No Babylon Shall Escape In This Time > Johnny Clarke
When Jah Shall Come (2020) /

Righteous Kingdom > African Brothers
(Single) (1973) /

Let Peace Reign (2025) > Nat Birshall
(Single) (2025) /

Late Night Yearning > Ikobox & Easy Joe
(Single) (2025) /

Train To Zion > Martin Campbell & Hi Tech Roots Dynamics
Can Better Really Come (2009) /

Guiding Light > Lacksley Castell
Princess Lady (1983) /

Love Is The Answer > Healin Of The Nation
Take Us Home : Boston Roots Reggae From 1979 To 1988 (2019) /

Everyone Has Got To Go > R Man Prince
(Repress) (2025) /

Big Scammer > Twinkle Brothers
(Single) (2019) /

Screechy Across The Border > Little Kirk
Little Kirk At Untamed Sounds Studio (2025) /

Repatriation > King Kon & Irie Ites
Repatriation Riddim (2025) /

I An I No Fear > Rasheeda /

Youths Of Today > White Mice
(Single ) (1988) /

Young Rebel > Johnny Clarke
(Single) (1983) /

12 Tribes > Tena Star Meets Marshall Neeko
This Train EP (2023) /

Realize > Ritchie Mc Donald & Glen Brown
(Single) (1972) /

Some A Hala > Jerry Adams
(Repress) (2019) /

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