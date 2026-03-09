Publié le par Jonathan

#496 Silence (09/03/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine, je vous propose un best of  reggae & dub 2025. Émission dans laquelle vous pourrez écouter du #rocksteady, du #roots, du #rockers, du #rubadub, du #digital, du #steppa, du #dub et de l’#electrodub. Vous pourrez écouter entre autres : KeithandTex, Prince Chamba, Christos DC & The Ligerians, Jojo Gladdy, Midnight Riders & Irie Ites, 10,000 Lions feat. Dave Daddario, DUB ENGINE, AWOGA feat. Dubanko, Zentone et bien d’autres encore …

Pleins de bon sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Give Me One Reason > Keith & Tex
Gun Life (2025) /

Taste Of Love > Marcus I Meets Adubta
(Single) (2025) /

Mr Tradesman > Ikobox & Don Savage
(Single) (2025) /

Feel Free > Karigan Feat. Congo Lion
The Earliers (2025) /

Change Your Ways > Cornell Campbell
(Single) (2025) /

Take A Sit > Prince Chamba
(Single) (2025) /

Strongest Soldier > Roe Summerz & Dub Shepherds
(Single) (2025) /

Solid As A Rock > Prince David
(Single) (2025) /

Law Creation > Christos DC & The Ligerians
Sensability (2025) /

Like Icy Winds > Jojo Galddy
Jojo In Action (2025) /

Afraid Of The Dark > Breakfast Mood
Revelation (2025) /

Serial Killer > Tippa Lee & The Naram Rhythm Section
Musically Bad (2025) /

One Drop > Midnite Riders & Irie Ites
(Single) (2025) /

Blood Sucker > Ras Farmer
Blood & Fire Riddim (2025) /

Jah Love Don't Come Easy > Tony Reid
(Single) (2025) /

Alhambra > Divinorum Feat. Guru Pope
(Single) (2025) /

Jaadoo Rock > 10000 Lions Feat. Dave Daddario
(Single) (2025) /

Magma > Jera
The Nature Of Matter (2025) /

Champion Sound > Soundboy Dead
SH Mixtape 85 (2025) /

Run Politician (Version Español) > CC Dub Feat. Adelking Farmer
(Single) (2025) /

Vampire > Dub Engine
(Single) (2025) /

Abu Bap > THK Feat. Jael
(Zin)² (2025) /

Wolf > Dubanko & Woody Vibes Feat. Ashkabad
Crête & Moustache (2025) /

Perséides > Sumac Dub
Lyrae (2025) /

Silence > Awoga Feat. Dubanko
Dream (2025) /

Noir Soleil > Bleu Soleil
Soleil Bleu (2025) /

Make You Cry > Zentone
Messenger (2025) /

