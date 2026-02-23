Publié le par Jonathan

#494 Lion Man (23/02/25)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une #sélection2025 #roots !!! 💚💛❤️ Vous pourrez écouter entre autres : Earl Sixteen & The Co-operators, Iko Box & Don Savage, Karigan & Congolionofficial, Prince Alla, Winston Reedy, et bien d’autres encore….!

Pleins de bon sons ! Enjoy !

⚠️ Je vous donne rendez-vous vendredi 27 février : Bamboo @ R-13 #7 pour une session reggae/dub ! Ambiance chaleureuse et positives vibes garanties !!!! ✊🇯🇲🔥
Event FB : https://www.facebook.com/events/800267709751245/

❤️

Playlist :

Revelation 18 > Miniman
Tribute To The Legends EP (2025) /

I Love You > Icho Candy
Pressure Them (2025) /

Sabaï Di > Amatah Keo
Sabaï Di (2025) /

Words Of My Mouth > Mista Savona Feat. Anthony 'Sangie' Davis
(Single) (2025) /

Wicked Man > Linval Thompson & vinney Satta
(Single) (2025) /

Children Unite > Earl Sixteen & The Co-operators
Concrete Rockers (2025) /

Work So Hard > Ikobox & Don Savage
(Single) (2025) /

Lion Man > karigan Feat. Congo Lion
The Earliers (2025) /

Morning Sun > Cimarons
Harder Than The Rock (2025) /

Fools in Their Folly > Prince Alla
(Single) (2025) /

Changing Time > Donovan Kingjay
(Single) (2025) /

Wadadasowa > Ras Imru
(Single) (2025) /

Mr Boss Man > Winston Reedy
(Single) (2025) /

Extravaganza > Jojo Gladdy
(Single) (2025) /

Let My People Go > Frenchie King & The Blackstones
Frenchie King & The blackstones (2025) /

Give Peace A Chance > Tenah Feat. Roberto Sanchez
The Early Tapes - At Livity Records (2025) /

It's Time > Prince Malachi
(Single) (2025) /

How Much > Taj Weekes & The Ligerians
(Single) (2025) /

Sweet Memories > De Strangers meet Galas & Buriman
Timeless Bond (2025) /

Enlightenment > Bass Lee
Roots (2025) /

