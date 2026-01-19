Publié le par Jonathan

#489 Jessylynn (19/01/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une #sélection2025 consacrée au #rubadub ! 💥 Vous pourrez écouter entre autre : Jojo Gladstone, Breakfast Mood, Tippa Lee meets The Naram Rhythm Section, KING KONG & Little Lion Sound, Five Disciples Crew feat. U Brown & Abso, et bien d’autres encore ….!

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Jessylynn > Jojo Gladstone
(Single) (2025) /

Watching The World > Jah Mason
(Single) (2025) /

Hard Time Loving > Kapena Mokiao & The Root Makers
(Single) (2025) /

Tomorrow > Zentone
Messenger (2025) /

Balance > Oku Onuora & The Tighters
(Single) (2025) /

Point Finger Pon > Ras Tweed
(Single) (2025) /

Dance Crasher > Natto
(Single) (2025) /

Afraid Of The Dark > Breakfast Mood
Revelation (2025) /

Up There > Jolly Stewart
(Single) (2025) /

Eight Little Notes > Audrey Hall
(Single) (2025) /

Put The Most High Before Us > Little Kirk & Irie Ites
(Single) (2025) /

Serial Killer > Tippa Lee Meets The Naram Rhythm Section
(Single) (2025) /

Can't Stand The Pressure > Lone Ranger
(Single) (2025) /

Believe In Yourself > George Dekker
Man In The Street (2025) /

Ruffa > Little Lion Sound Feat. Brother Culture & Junior Dread
(Single) (2025) /

Faith Move Moutain > King Kong & Little Lion Sound
(Single) (2025) /

The People's Cry > Smoke & Little Lion Sound
(Single) (2025) /

Rolling The Dice > Tenah
(Single) (2025) /

Culture No Dead > Five Disciples Crew Feat. U Brown & Abso
Blindness Riddim EP (2025) /

Chatty Chatty Mouth > Ahbi Kuffa & Dub Shepherds
(Single) (2025) /

