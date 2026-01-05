Publié le par Jonathan

#487 Feel Free (05/01/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Bonne année !!! ✨ Pour cette première émission de l’année je vous propose une #sélection2025 consacrée au #roots ! 💥 Vous pourrez écouter entre autre : Karigan feat. Congolionofficial, King Operator meets IFi, Prince Alla, Dubsetters, Lone Ark, et bien d’autres encore ….!

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Longtime Warrior > Marcus I meets Adubta
(Single) (2025) /

Feel Free > Karigan Feat. Congo Lion
The Earliers (2025) /

Amodio Sutsua > Tacumah
(Single) (2025) /

Step Back > Marina P & The Co-operaotrs
Know Nothing About (2025) /

Do You Think > Icho Candy
Pressure Them (2025) /

Let Peace Reign > Nat Birchall & The 18th Parallel
(Single) (2025) /

Jamdung We Deh > King Operator meets I Fi
(Single) (2025) /

You Grew Your Wings > Prince Jamo
Vibration Sound (2025) /

Drift Away > Prince Alla
(Single) (2025) /

Earth Wind & Fire > Paul Blackman (Prince Fatty Remix)
(Single) (2025) /

Travelling Man > Mista Savona Feat. Big Youth & Anthony 'Sangie' Davis
(Single) (2025) /

Don't Move To Fast > Vernon Maytone & The Soul Proff All-Stars
(Single) (2025) /

Travelling By Dragonfly > Lyndon John X & The Roots Makers
Travelling By Dragonfly (2025) /

Nowadays > Payoh SoulRebel
(Single) (2025) /

Ranking Roots > Dubsetters
Showcase Volume 1 ((2025) /

Waache Watoto Wacheze (Extended) > Sons Of Manji
(Single) (2025) /

Poor's Harvest > Upyard
Sufferah's Time (2025) /

Rowing Boat > Lone Ark
Singers & Players (2025) /

Reap What You Sow > Sista Tahnee
(Single) (2025) /

The Conquest Of Fire > Bass Lee
Roots (2025) /

