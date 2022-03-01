6 Beats and sounds | Exotic contents | 25.02.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Ego Trip > Labøreal /
Odissi > Hugo Kant /
Follow her > Jim /
Something for you > Stereo Utopia /
La plage > Al'Tarba x Degiheugi /
Legacy of rage 'The void' > Cerbère & Makawa feat. Chi-clopz /
Mount everest > Labrinth /
The plan > Travis Scott /
Exotic contents > Max Cooper /
Marta > il:lo /
You say i'm crazy > Lulu Rouge feat. Alice Carreri /
Old demons > Leohnart /
Moments > Luss /