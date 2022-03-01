Publié le par Kaïma

#6 Beats and sounds | Exotic contents | 25.02.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

Playlist :

Ego Trip > Labøreal /

Odissi > Hugo Kant /

Follow her > Jim /

Something for you > Stereo Utopia /

La plage > Al'Tarba x Degiheugi /

Legacy of rage 'The void' > Cerbère & Makawa feat. Chi-clopz /

Mount everest > Labrinth /

The plan > Travis Scott /

Exotic contents > Max Cooper /

Marta > il:lo /

You say i'm crazy > Lulu Rouge feat. Alice Carreri /

Old demons > Leohnart /

Moments > Luss /

