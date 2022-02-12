Publié le par Kaïma

#5 Beats and sounds | One step higher | 11.02.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

When we were free > Alpha Steppa feat. Awa Fall /

Interlude > Jael /

The bridge > Bold /

Nei nei lai > Konixion x Kaïma /

Early birds > Spectateur /

J'finirai seul dans un coquillage > Panda Dub /

Poldoore feat. ASM > Hourglass /

Play dead > Slumb /

Wake up > Full Dub /

Alukai > Ondubground /

One step higher > Ondubground x Chill Bump /

Lonely bones (Orchestral) > Al'Tarba x Senbeï feat. Le JOSEM /

More pressure > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /

No limit in the prestige > Zero Gravity /

