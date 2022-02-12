5 Beats and sounds | One step higher | 11.02.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
When we were free > Alpha Steppa feat. Awa Fall /
Interlude > Jael /
The bridge > Bold /
Nei nei lai > Konixion x Kaïma /
Early birds > Spectateur /
J'finirai seul dans un coquillage > Panda Dub /
Poldoore feat. ASM > Hourglass /
Play dead > Slumb /
Wake up > Full Dub /
Alukai > Ondubground /
One step higher > Ondubground x Chill Bump /
Lonely bones (Orchestral) > Al'Tarba x Senbeï feat. Le JOSEM /
More pressure > Al'Tarba x Senbeï /
No limit in the prestige > Zero Gravity /