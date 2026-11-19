Pour cette session de Coinxomatik les productions du Munichois Zombie Nation seront le fil rouge du mix.
Lien vers la cagnotte Ulule de Radio Campus Angers (a partir de 1 euro, défiscaliser a 66%) :
https://fr.ulule.com/radiocampusangers/
Playlist :
TGV > Zombie Nation /
Level > Zombie Nation /
A Numbers Game > Zombie Nation /
Worth It pt.1 > Zombie Nation /
Momplays (Popof Remix) > Zombie Nation /
Mystery Meat (Shadow Dancer Remix) > Zombie Nation /
Radio Controlled (Hey Today! Remix) > Zombie Nation /
Sigma > Zombie Nation /
Blueberries > Zombie Nation /
Suede (Zoo Brasil Remix) > Zombie Nation /
Forza (Fukkk Offf Remix) > Zombie Nation /
Meathead > Zombie Nation /
Sweepy > Zombie Nation /
Talks > Zombie Nation /
Pony (Modek Remix) > Zombie Nation /
Chickflick (Boris Dlugosch Remix) > Zombie Nation /
Tight (Etienne De Crecy Remix) > Zombie Nation /
All Or Nothing > Zombie Nation /
Bass Kaput > Zombie Nation /
Supercake 53 > Zombie Nation /
Paeng Paeng > Zombie Nation /