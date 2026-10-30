Publié le par Coinx

#193 Special Poincaré Records (Gedeon, AEL,…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik les productions du label Poincaré Records seront le fil rouge du mix.

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Playlist :

2In.Sane (Insane Version) > Gedeon /

Lazerkut > Mehdi-Antoine /

Oppressive > Gedeon /

The Next Rules > Mediane /

Introspection > Gedeon /

Conscience > Gedeon /

Void > Gedeon /

Casios > Hyp.nos /

Subconscience (Amorem Remix) > Gedeon /

Ämmhër > Gedeon /

YO > EKLPX /

C2M > Jurian /

Acid Pigale > Vakarm /

SX Phoenicis > Specialvery /

Invented > Unkelvon & Victoria 52 /

Jaws > AEL /

SX Phoenicis > Specialvery /

Only Silence Can Be Heard > Aske /

Mindgames > AEL /

Suburbs > AEL /

Mind Hack > Aske /

Radiometric Dating > Specialvery /

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