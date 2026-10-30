193 Special Poincaré Records (Gedeon, AEL,…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik les productions du label Poincaré Records seront le fil rouge du mix.
Lien vers la campagne Ulule de la radio (a partir de 1 euro) : https://fr.ulule.com/radiocampusangers/?utm_campaign=presale_239141&fbclid=IwY2xjawVRUiBleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBwZG9mBXNydGMGYXBwX2lkEDIyMjAzOTE3ODgyMDA4OTIAAR9dakBM-vH8DZDuDeDduXpoNM-2QGRTPHxDLXMgiM7bd5lN0b33LqAiGIk1iQ_aem_BXMdWh0_hE_48er_Ek-mQw
Playlist :
2In.Sane (Insane Version) > Gedeon /
Lazerkut > Mehdi-Antoine /
Oppressive > Gedeon /
The Next Rules > Mediane /
Introspection > Gedeon /
Conscience > Gedeon /
Void > Gedeon /
Casios > Hyp.nos /
Subconscience (Amorem Remix) > Gedeon /
Ämmhër > Gedeon /
YO > EKLPX /
C2M > Jurian /
Acid Pigale > Vakarm /
SX Phoenicis > Specialvery /
Invented > Unkelvon & Victoria 52 /
Jaws > AEL /
SX Phoenicis > Specialvery /
Only Silence Can Be Heard > Aske /
Mindgames > AEL /
Suburbs > AEL /
Mind Hack > Aske /
Radiometric Dating > Specialvery /