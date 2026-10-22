Publié le par Coinx

#192 Special Guaradian Records (Vent Des Forets, Viking, Faseer…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik les productions du label Guardian Records seront le fil rouge du mix.

Playlist :

Coeur Du Courant > Vent Des Forêts /

Valkyries > Captain Pastek /

Primal Meow > Captain Pastek /

Voie De La Rivière > Vent Des Forêts /

Offering > Kyoshi /

Elegy > Triceradrops /

Horizon Clair > Vent Des Forêts /

Mystère Eternel > Vent Des Forêts /

Pouvoir De La Flore > Vent Des Forêts /

Runaan > Viking /

Bear Form > Faseer /

Brighting Ritual > Faseer /

Journey Of The Soul > Kyoshi /

Seeker > Viking /

Sentient > Viking /

Bloodshine > Faseer /

Whiteout > Lycaon Rush /

Berserker > Viking /

Conception Channel > Faseer /

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