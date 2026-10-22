192 Special Guaradian Records (Vent Des Forets, Viking, Faseer…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik les productions du label Guardian Records seront le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
Coeur Du Courant > Vent Des Forêts /
Valkyries > Captain Pastek /
Primal Meow > Captain Pastek /
Voie De La Rivière > Vent Des Forêts /
Offering > Kyoshi /
Elegy > Triceradrops /
Horizon Clair > Vent Des Forêts /
Mystère Eternel > Vent Des Forêts /
Pouvoir De La Flore > Vent Des Forêts /
Runaan > Viking /
Bear Form > Faseer /
Brighting Ritual > Faseer /
Journey Of The Soul > Kyoshi /
Seeker > Viking /
Sentient > Viking /
Bloodshine > Faseer /
Whiteout > Lycaon Rush /
Berserker > Viking /
Conception Channel > Faseer /