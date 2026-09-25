189 Special John Parsley

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik les productions du Suisse John Parsley seront le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
My Own Owl (Martin Noise & Kuunde Remix) > John Parsley /
Good Old Boy > John Parsley /
Tribal > John Parsley /
Die Überwachung > John Parsley /
Konsekulenz > John Parsley /
Der Zweite Tag > John Parsley /
Ghost in the Machine > John Parsley /
Tribun of Diease > John Parsley /
High Life > John Parsley /
Cafesito (Comelius Doctor Remix) > John Parsley /
Dotted Century > John Parsley /
OB Rescue (Hola Estrella Remix) > John Parsley /
Schlanke Socke > John Parsley /
Simple Days (Ian Blevins Remix) > John Parsley /
Soldados de Paz (Maya Danon Remix) > John Parsley /
Summer Disfunction > John Parsley /
Thenewonder > John Parsley /
Trota > John Parsley /
Pazza > John Parsley /
Coin Crash > John Parsley /