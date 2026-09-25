Publié le par Coinx

#189 Special John Parsley

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik les productions du Suisse John Parsley seront le fil rouge du mix.

Playlist :

My Own Owl (Martin Noise & Kuunde Remix) > John Parsley /

Good Old Boy > John Parsley /

Tribal > John Parsley /

Die Überwachung > John Parsley /

Konsekulenz > John Parsley /

Der Zweite Tag > John Parsley /

Ghost in the Machine > John Parsley /

Tribun of Diease > John Parsley /

High Life > John Parsley /

Cafesito (Comelius Doctor Remix) > John Parsley /

Dotted Century > John Parsley /

OB Rescue (Hola Estrella Remix) > John Parsley /

Schlanke Socke > John Parsley /

Simple Days (Ian Blevins Remix) > John Parsley /

Soldados de Paz (Maya Danon Remix) > John Parsley /

Summer Disfunction > John Parsley /

Thenewonder > John Parsley /

Trota > John Parsley /

Pazza > John Parsley /

Coin Crash > John Parsley /

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