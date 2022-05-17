11 Beats and sounds | Wake up in Instanbul | 13.05.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…
Playlist :
Grinder > Bakû /
Les fragments d'âme > Labøreal /
Grandmother > JIM & La Cantina /
Owl > Andrew Rothschild (Good Lee Remix) /
Carousel > Al'Tarba /
Welcome Mat > Blockhead x Poldoore /
Wake up in instanbul /
Royal > CloZinger /
Windows > Hudson Lee & Frequent /
Crecy Dub > Bozety /
Focus > Swik /
Salah > Two Fingers feat. Noisia /
Dive > Hermit /
Water's boiling > The Maucals /
Resilence feat. Lo-End Dub > Resilence feat. Lo-End Dub /