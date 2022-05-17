Publié le par Kaïma

#11 Beats and sounds | Wake up in Instanbul | 13.05.22

Le label Beats and sounds propose une émission bimensuelle animée par Kaïma sur Radio Campus Angers autour du beatmaking, de l’abstract, du trip-hop, de l’électro, du dub…

• Beats and sounds | Website

• Beats and sounds | Facebook

• Beats and sounds | Instagram

• Beats and sounds – Radio Campus Angers | Facebook

Playlist :

Grinder > Bakû /

Les fragments d'âme > Labøreal /

Grandmother > JIM & La Cantina /

Owl > Andrew Rothschild (Good Lee Remix) /

Carousel > Al'Tarba /

Welcome Mat > Blockhead x Poldoore /

Wake up in instanbul /

Royal > CloZinger /

Windows > Hudson Lee & Frequent /

Crecy Dub > Bozety /

Focus > Swik /

Salah > Two Fingers feat. Noisia /

Dive > Hermit /

Water's boiling > The Maucals /

Resilence feat. Lo-End Dub > Resilence feat. Lo-End Dub /

