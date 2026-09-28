Publié le par Jonathan

Bamboo Station #518 : The Code

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine on vous propose une émission de 3h partagée avec l’ami Lus de l’émission Skanks, qui nous a bien ambiancé avec ses belles sélections !!!

On a eu eu le grand plaisir de recevoir Fred et Aurel qui sont venu nous présenter le FESTIVAL DU ROCK ET DES VACHES #26  qui se déroulera le samedi 10 octobre à l’Espace Jeanne de Laval à Andard, l’occasion pour nous de vous faire écouter quelques titres de The Locos, La RUDA et de Marcus Gad !!!!

• Pour ma part, je vous ai concocté une #sélection2026 consacrée au #roots & #vireggae ! Vous pourrez écouter : Isa Yah meets aDUBta & The Royal Basement Players, Go A Chant meets Ras Karma, Dezarie, Akae Beka, Ancient King et Abja ! ✨

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Propaganda > Brain Damage Feat. Sir jean
(Single) (2026) /

Breathe > Vibronics meets GenaDub
(Single) (2026) /

Fool for Love > Dreadsquad Feat. Dub Princess
Voices From The Desert (2026) /

Wise Man > Dreadsquad Feat. Marcus I
Voices From The Desert (2026) /

Material World > Isayah Meets aDUBta & The Royal Basement
(Single) (2026) /

Jah Garden (Discomix) > Isayah Meets aDUBta & The Royal Basement
(Single) (2026) /

King Tafari > Go A Chant Meets Ras Karma
Peraqlettos (2026) /

Let Peace Cover The Earth > Go A Chant Meets Ras Karma Feat. Isayah
Peraqlettos (2026) /

Remain > Subakh Feat. Ksanti & Victoria
(Single) (206) /

Lightning Bottle > Flying Hats
Ups (2026) /

Home > Marcus Gad
For All (2026) /

Rally Round > Marcus Gad
For All (2026) /

Interview Fred & Aurel : Présentation Du Rock Et Des Vaches #26 /

Don`t Worry Be Happy > The Locos
(Single) (2024) /

Resistiré > The Locos
Jaula De Grillos (2006) /

Interview Fred & Aurel : Présentation Du Rock Et Des Vaches #26 /

Les Frères Volfoni > La Ruda Salska
Le Prix Du Silence (1996) /

Roots Ska Goods > La Ruda Salska
Le Prix Du Silence (1996) /

Honor Dem > Marcus Gad
For All /

The Code > Marcus Gad Feat. Dezarie
For All (2026) /

Urban dusk > Gukin
(Single) (2026) /

Rising > Pupajim & Eeyun Purkins
(Single) (2026) /

Airline dub > Alain Reverb
I want to dub (2026) /

Fiery > Dezarie Phoenix
Power Shift (2026) /

That Day > Dezarie
7th Heaven (2026) /

Conqueror > Dezarie
7th Heaven (2026) /

Dub for Syria > Dj Lus
(Single) (2016) /

Skankship > Dj Lus
(Single) (2016) /

Terminal Beauty > Les Rita Mitsouko Feat. Serj Tankian
Variéty (2007) /

Sycamore Tree > Akae Beka
World Tape In (2026) /

In Your Hands > Akae Beka
World Tape In (2026) /

Kingdom > Akae beka
World Tape In (2026) /

High Pressure Liquid Cinematography > The Biologists
(Single) (2014) /

High Pressure Liquid Cinematography > The Biologists (Dj Lus remix) /

African Unite > Ancient King
Ge'ez-Voices Of Concience (2026) /

Conquer Ova dem > Abja
Conquer Ova Dem (2026) /

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