Publié le par Jonathan

#511 Don’t Tell Me To Smile (22/06/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une sélection 2026 qui partira du #ska pour aller jusqu’au #dub, en passant par le #rocksteady, le #roots, le #rockers, le #rubadub, le #digital et le #stepper !  Vous pourrez écouter entre autres : Smooth Beans, RANKING JOE, Red Fox, 10,000 Lions feat. Dixie Peach, Shanti Lion meets Dubzoic, et bien d’autres encore ….!

J’ai eu le grand plaisir de partager l’émission avec le poto Etienne aka Red Strike qui est venu nous ambiancer avec ses belles sélections !!!

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Puro Y Sincero > Smooth Beans
Sin Dubar (2026) /

Loving Rocksteady > Donnya Drake
(Single) (2026) /

Lady Marmalade > Mato Feat. Lady Gatica
Disco Reggae Vol.5 (2023) /

Cantaloupe Island > Taggy Matcher
Disco Reggae Vol.3 (2017) /

Don't Tell Me To Smile > Nightshade & The 18th Parallel
(Single) (2026) /

Marcus Garvey > Ranking Joe
(Single) (2026) /

Days Are Grey > Young Kulcha
Dubplate pour Red Strike /

Saviour > Chronixx
Exile (2025) /

One By One > Pili Boyo & William Spring
(Single) (2026) /

Shell It Down > Red Fox
(Single) (2026) /

In Your Corner > Protoje
The Art of Acceptance (2026) /

Gunman > Jaz Elise
(Single) (2024) /

Roaring Lion > 10000 Lions Feat. Dixie Peach
(Single) (2026) /

What We Can Do > Ginette Prod & Laura Canela (Khoe-Wa Remix)
(Single) (2026) /

Unemployment > JonnyGo Figure
Dubplate pour Red Strike /

A Blessing > JAEL. ft. Sr. Wilson
Raw (2026) /

Dub Is An Attitude > Shanti Lion Meets Dubzoic
(Single) (2026) /

High Powa Dub > Ba2K Feat. Kayambi
Big Anthems 21K EP (2026) /

Nasty Living > Hollow Point & Mr. Williamz
(Single) (2025) /

Life Hack > Bandi! Feat. killa P
Firestick (2026) /

Huluzi > Ginette & Fransax Feat. Ksanti
Traveling Mindset (2026) /

Goodbye > Jul (Tetra Hydro K x Bakû x Jael Remix)
(Single) (2023) /

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