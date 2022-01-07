Andrew Claristige (Dj-Set)

******TRACKLIST******

01) Andrew Claristidge & The Claydermans « And now you dance » (WYN& M & Mille Feuilles)

02) Rodion « Medusa » (Roccodisco)

03) Andrew Claristidge « Synth Pornography » Rework by Molécule (Mille Feuilles)

04) Olta Karawane « 1995 » (Dekadenz)

05) Volta Cab « Emperor Sheikh » A-Tweed Remix (Avacha Records)

06) Radial Gaze « Refined » Theus Mago Remix (Thisbe Recordings)

07) Moonoton « Obu Kofi » (Have No Idea)

08) Genesis P-Orridge & Cotton Ferox « Searching For Substance » (Temple Records)

09) Pyrame « The Fine Line Between Us » (Thisbe Recordings)

10) Billy Bates « Dancing As The World Burns » (Squirrels On Films)

11) Philip Lawns « Unreleased » (Thisbe Recordings)

12) Black Meteoric Star « Fluid Feline Forms » (Voluminous Art)

13) Rambal Cochet « Oseary Drakoulias » Acid Washed Remix (Thisbe Recordings)

