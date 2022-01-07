Andrew Claristige (Dj-Set)

******TRACKLIST******
01) Andrew Claristidge & The Claydermans « And now you dance » (WYN& M & Mille Feuilles)
02) Rodion « Medusa » (Roccodisco)
03) Andrew Claristidge « Synth Pornography » Rework by Molécule (Mille Feuilles)
04) Olta Karawane « 1995 » (Dekadenz)
05) Volta Cab « Emperor Sheikh » A-Tweed Remix (Avacha Records)
06) Radial Gaze « Refined » Theus Mago Remix (Thisbe Recordings)
07) Moonoton « Obu Kofi » (Have No Idea)
08) Genesis P-Orridge & Cotton Ferox « Searching For Substance » (Temple Records)
09) Pyrame « The Fine Line Between Us » (Thisbe Recordings)
10) Billy Bates « Dancing As The World Burns » (Squirrels On Films)
11) Philip Lawns « Unreleased » (Thisbe Recordings)
12) Black Meteoric Star « Fluid Feline Forms » (Voluminous Art)
13) Rambal Cochet « Oseary Drakoulias » Acid Washed Remix (Thisbe Recordings)
