Le Musée des Oubliés-13-12-2025

Playlist :
The Devil Went Down To Georgia > Charlie Daniels Band /
Yesterday Man > Chris Andrews /
Come Back And Stay > Paul Young /
Don't Answer Me > Alan Parsons Project /
Paranoid > Black Sabbath /
Groovin' With Mr. Bloe > Mr. Bloe /
Groovin' With Mr. Bloe > Wind /
Uptown Girl > Billy Joel /
The First Time > Robin Beck /
Simon Smith And The Amazing Dancing Bear > Alan Price Set /
Can Can > Bad Manners /
Orynoco Flow (Sail Away) > Enya /
Mighty Joe > Shocking Blue /
Midnight Oil > The Dead Heart /
You're The Reason Why > D-Train /
Goodbye > Mary Hopkin /