Le Musée des Oubliés-06-12-2025

Playlist :
Natural Born Bogie > Humble Pie /
Jack Talking > Dave A. Stewart & The Spiritual Cowboys /
It's A Shame > Spinners /
Too Good To Be Forgotten > Amazulu /
Song Sung Blue > Neil Diamond /
Walking Down The Line > Baytown Singers /
Never Turn Your Back on Mother Earth > Sparks /
Wreckless > UB40 & Afrikaa Bambataa /
Uncle John's Band > Love /
Listen To The Music > Doobie Brothers /
The Next Time > Cliff Richard /
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da > Marmalade /
Eight Days A Week > Beatles /
Amanda > Boston /
The Party > Kraze /