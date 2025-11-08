Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-08-11-2025

Playlist :

I Want You Back > Jackson 5
1969 /

Stay Alive > Cedric Myton & Congp
1980 /

Feel The Need > Detroit Emeralds
1974 /

I Want You > Matchbox
1983 /

Dock Of The Bay > Otis Redding
1968 /

All Right > Christopher Cross
1983 /

I Think Of You > Mersey Beat
1964 /

Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling > Fortunes
1972 /

I gues that's Why > Elton John
1983 /

Psychedelic Shack > Temptations
1970 /

Then Came You > Dionne Warwicke & the Spinners
1974 /

Sound Of The Screamin' Day > Golden Earrings
1966 /

Major Tom (Coming Home) > Peter Schilling
1984 /

The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore > Walker Brothers
1966 /

Unfinished Sympathy > Massiv Attack
1991 /

Walk The Dynosaur > Was not Was
1987 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur la façon dont les données de vos commentaires sont traitées.