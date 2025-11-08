Le Musée des Oubliés-08-11-2025

Playlist :
I Want You Back > Jackson 5
1969 /
Stay Alive > Cedric Myton & Congp
1980 /
Feel The Need > Detroit Emeralds
1974 /
I Want You > Matchbox
1983 /
Dock Of The Bay > Otis Redding
1968 /
All Right > Christopher Cross
1983 /
I Think Of You > Mersey Beat
1964 /
Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling > Fortunes
1972 /
I gues that's Why > Elton John
1983 /
Psychedelic Shack > Temptations
1970 /
Then Came You > Dionne Warwicke & the Spinners
1974 /
Sound Of The Screamin' Day > Golden Earrings
1966 /
Major Tom (Coming Home) > Peter Schilling
1984 /
The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore > Walker Brothers
1966 /
Unfinished Sympathy > Massiv Attack
1991 /
Walk The Dynosaur > Was not Was
1987 /