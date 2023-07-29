Beatscape 29.07.2023

Matt Masters feat Mark Pearson – I’ve Opened My Eyes (Art Of Tones remix) – I’ve Opened My Eyes – Lazy Days

Kaidi Tatham – Fricassee – Fricassee / The Only Way – First Word

Mothers Favorite Child/Saeeda Wright/Opolopo – Purple Funk (Opolopo remix) – Purple Funk – Reel People Music

Hannah Khemoh/The Journey Men – Lovin’ You (original mix) – Lovin’ You – Quantize Recordings

Ralph Session – Be Stronger (feat Carla Prather – Marc Cotterell Plastik Factory mix) – Be Stronger – Nervous

Laroye/Idd Aziz/Rona Ray – The Journey (Wakimana) (original mix) – The Journey (Wakimana) – Bayacou

Al Zanders – Spring Boo – Stars Of IG – Undaground Therapy Muzik

Angles Morts – A + D (Pablo Valentino remix) – A + D – Dope Tones

Basic Bastard – Engine (original mix) – Engine/Rise – Clone Royal Oak

Dennis Quin – Ascending – Temptation EP – Dennis Quin

Duwayne Motley feat Aleysha Lei – Keep Talking – Keep Talking – Peppermint Jam

Hade & Gutta – Nothing Wrong (original mix) – Jack-Ish By Tooli – Local Talk

James Juke – Whatchu Came To Do – Got Me Loving – Frappe

DJ LIX – Give It To Me (original mix) – Give It To Me – SpeedyMan

Sammy Senior – The Plan – Joyride EP – Cuttin’ It Fine

Junior Sanchez – Art O Fact – Art O Fact – Planet E Communications

Los Latidos – To The Pond – Please Believe Me EP – Throne Of Blood

Portable – Vigor – Guiding Me – Circus Company

Marc Romboy – Black Triangles (Bawrut remix) – Music Made For Aliens (Remixes) – Awesome Sound Wave

Om Unit/TM404 – Motorway Acid – In The Afterworld – Acid Test

Lay-Far – Whatever (You Need) (original mix) – Whatever (You Need) – STVOL

DiGJiT – Electro BS (Sharpson remix) – All My Friends Are DJs – Choki Biki

Abstract Division – Echo Chamber (Svarog remix) – Midnight Ensemble – The Remixes Pt. 2 – Dynamic Reflection

Marc Romboy – Belgium (Josh Wink Strings remix) – Music Made For Aliens (Remixes) – Awesome Sound Wave

Zeltak – Check This Out – Getting Close To Me EP – Suara

Raw Takes – J.M.S. – ZMNT008 – Zement