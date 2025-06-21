Beatscape 21.06.2025

Kaito – Phantom – Phantom Mirage – InfinÉ
Fuzoku – Ode To SW8 2JA (Yasuo Sato remix) – Ode To SW8 2JA – Hypnotic Room
Opolopo – Exit Strategy (Marlow remix) – Exit Strategy (Marlow Remix) – Manuscript
Osunlade – I Found – INvite ONly – Yoruba
Jay Strata – Byterate 005 – Byterate – Ozone Recordings
Domenic Cappello – Niamh’s Song – Niamh’s Song – Cyphon Recordings
D. Diggler – Mondrakete – Lucid Sounds Vol 51 – Lucidflow
Masters At Work – We Keep It Comin’ (original mix) – MAW Lost Tapes 24 – MAW
Daniel Rateuke/Ursula Rucker/N.W.N. – Or Stay Alive (N.W.N. remix) – Or Stay Alive – Papa
Noha – True Mirrors – True Mirrors – Adam’s Bite
Tuccillo – Happyness – Happyness – House Of Tucci
Premier Regard – Gimme What You Got (Coricino remix) – Gimme What You Got – Brique Rouge
Cinthie – Diva – Klubnacht 01 – Ostgut Ton
Wolfgang Valbrun – Flawed By Design (Brian Kage dub mix) – Flawed By Design (Remixes) – Jalapeno
Yoram – Midnight Lights – In Transit – Moodmusic
Christopher Ledger – Can’t Get Over (original mix) – Can’t Get Over – Hidden Folder
Lungo – Learn The Lesson – Electric Playground Vol 2 – Groove Arcade
Dylan C Greene/3kelves – Issinme – ISSINME – C3DO Recordings
Theo Kottis – Glow – Dark At 3pm – Fuse London
Jeppe Wolmer – About It (club mix) – About It – Tartelet
Notre Dame/Royksopp/Man Without Country – Sordid Affair (Notre Dame remix) – Sordid Affair (Notre Dame Remix) – Dog Triumph
Krystal Klear – Pancake – Pancake – Running Back
Deetron/Laurent Garnier/Gerd Janson – Miss Suave (original mix) – Miss Suave Remix EP – Character
FKA.SAKA – Work (Awlies remix) – Work – Tansiut Tone
Metapattern – Fluidity – Lost Tapes – MORD
ProOne79 – Automatic Robot Dub – Freedom 303 – Moveltraxx
Sub Accent – Fake Assembly – Shades Of Night EP – Concrete