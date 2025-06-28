Beatscape 28.06.2025

Dovim – Nyctophobia – 6Am – Seven Villas

Not Even Noticed – Aerial – Aerial – Tartelet

Flabaire – Seven O’ Clock – Santa Claude Vol 2 – D.KO

Kisk – I Wanna Dance With You – I Wanna Dance With You – Apparel Music

Thierry Tomas – Blue Birds Fly – Why Why EP – Deeppa

Arsene – The Breeze Of Your Shirt – The Breeze Of Your Shirt – Star Creature Universal Vibrations

GoldRed – You Get Down (Sakhile SK remix) – You Get Down – Delve Deeper Recordings

MoonDoctoR – Theory Of House – Theory Of House – Freshmoon

B&S Concept – Your Life – Your Life EP – Large Music

DJ Sodeyama/THE PEOPLE IN FOG – CC Love – Too Much Knobs And Cables – Sound Of Vast

Brickman – Groovy – Echoes Of The Past – Lucidflow

Vini Pistori – Dreaming (Prins Thomas remix) – Dreaming – Internasjonal

Mikhail Kobzar/Yefim Malko – Murky – Together Again In Puff Pastry – Plastic City

The Funhouse – You Can’t Hold Me Back (Live At The Funhouse mix) – You Can’t Hold Back – Strictly Rhythm

Deenamic – HAL 2024 – Dub Reflections – Syncrophone

Johannes Albert – Follow The Strings (extended version) – Private Dancer – Permanent Vacation

Chantay Savage/Terry Hunter/Masaki Morii feat James Poyser – Still (Masaki Morii remix) – Still – Mirror Ball Recordings

Tenobi – Lead Me Home (DJ Spen & MicFreak House remix) – Lead Me Home – Quantize Recordings

Demuir feat Jon Dixon – One Is There Actions (original mix) – One Is There Actions – Kaoz Theory

Session Victim feat Viken Arman – Pulse Of Memory (feat Viken Arman) – Pulse Of Memory – Delusions Of Grandeur

D’julz – Nu Bass (DJ Deep remix) – The School Of Night Remixes EP – Bass Culture

Josh Butler, Chesster & Ruze – Underground Ways – Last Day EP – Dansu Discs

Guchon – Filter Me (original mix) – Fire Tracks Vol 1 – Philoxenia

EL-TUFF – Deep Deep Love – 2-3-Bass / Deep Deep Love – 2TUF4U