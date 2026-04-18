Beatscape #8.04.2026

|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|Fort Romeau
|R.E.A.L.
|Come Closer EP
|Rawax
|dreamAwaken & O.Chelly
|Mr Gruuv
|Hollow Sun
|Seven Villas
|Ritual Flesh
|That Noise Makes Me Hot
|RF
|RF
|Huxley
|Deep Down
|Pinball Skizzard EP
|Rekids
|Sean Green
|Hold On
|The Green Room
|Soul Quest Records
|Penn Station Avenue
|Bumpin’
|Glidin’ EP
|Sonner
|The Sound Vandals
|Tonight’s the Night (Steve Mac Remix)
|Nu Groove Edits, Vol. 8
|Demarkus Lewis
|All Rhodes Lead Home
|All Rhodes Lead Home
|Over The Top
|DJmiketbrown
|Wild Thaaang
|Wild Thaaang
|Kolour Recordings
|Ross Couch
|Feelings For You
|Feelings For You
|Body Rhythm
|Asha Puthli & Say She She
|Pawa! (Crazy P Remix)
|PAWA!
|Naya Beat
|Urban Blues Project & Jay Williams
|Testify (Romeo Louisa Extended Remix)
|Testify (Romeo Louisa Remix) –
|Soulfuric Recordings
|Revival House Project, Phebe Edwards & John Morales
|Think (John Morales M+M Freedom mix)
|Think (Remixes)
|Revival Records
|Max Winfield & Inaya Day
|I Can Feel It (Extended Mix)
|I Can Feel It
|Fool’s Paradise
|Pantelis Aspridis
|Till The End
|Till The End
|Live at Robert Johnson
|Gregor Tresher
|Concrete Echoes
|Concrete Echoes
|Last Night On Earth
|The Black Dog
|It’s Like Kissing Someone Else
|Loud Ambient 2
|Dust Science
|Phase Phorce
|Complications
|Djax-Up-Beats 1990-2005: Volume 1 – The Acid Trip
|Delsin Records
|808 State & Humanoid
|Raid
|In Place of Language
|De:tuned
|Ismistik
|Cassis
|Djax-Up-Beats 1990-2005: Volume 1 – The Acid Trip
|Delsin Records
|Inigo Kennedy
|Opposite Worlds
|Opposite Worlds
|Asymetry
|Vaughan Halliday & Shwomb
|Bumpin Uglies
|Watch Out
|Strange Times
|The Thunderkats
|Somehow Someway
|The Knockboots
|Reptile Mob
|Terrain
|Scatter
|Scatter
|Livity Sound Recordings
|Trustee
|Listen
|No Lighter
|unknown – untitled records
|Youngsta
|Velvet Rooms
|Plastic People
|Tempa
|Ratso
|Dusk
|Helter Skelter Vol. 2
|Drippyboiii Recordings
|Prynox & Lysergene
|No Centre
|Spiral
|Iron Shirt
|The Advent
|Templar (AD-IN Mix)
|Templar
|Kombination Research