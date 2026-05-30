Beatscape 30.05.2026

|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|Pove
|Urban Serenade
|Urban Serenade
|Ltd, W/Lbl
|Gramophonedzie
|Mentaly Shapin’ (feat. Maat Bandy)
|MFF
|Robsoul Recordings
|Groove Junkies, Opolopo & Solara
|We Rise (Groove N’ Soul Vocal)
|We Rise (Groove Junkies & Reelsoul Remix)
|MoreHouse Records
|Cee ElAssaad
|Set Me Free
|Set Me Free
|Local Talk
|Soul Dhamma & Dave Lee
|Flower (Dave Lee’s Boogiefied Mix)
|Flower
|Z records
|Kymono
|Lasciati Andare
|Kymonosound
|Toy Tonics
|Kraak & Smaak & Kosta G
|Nothing Is Forever (Yuksek Remix)
|Nothing Is Forever (Yuksek Remix)
|Boogie Angst
|Crackazat
|Who’s Boss?
|Sun
|Freerange Records
|Fimiani
|Acercate a Mi (Extended Version)
|La Isla Respira Ep
|Toy Tonics
|Demarkus Lewis
|Hear Me Leave
|Hear Me Leave
|Garage Heaven
|Seb Skalski & Rona Ray
|Hurts My Pride
|Hurts My Pride
|Salted Music
|Fred Everything & Atjazz
|Conquest
|8 Days
|Lazy Days Recordings
|Harry Benjamin
|Ecstasy Lover
|Around the Bloc VA
|Move Like Me
|Max Cooper
|The Shape Of Memory
|Feeling Is Structure
|Mesh
|Dany Rodriguez
|Thru The Machines
|New Departure
|EPM Music
|Mouse On Mars
|Frosch
|Frosch
|Pure Records
|Lee Holman
|The Gates of Orion
|Sentinel
|RIOT Radio Records
|Tarantula Nebula
|Inside the Sphere
|Life Theories Ep
|Warm Up
|Jeff Mills
|Aquarius
|Whatever The Case
|Axis Records
|Mike Dehnert
|Primband
|SLIMSUN
|Fachwerk Records
|Vinicius Honorio
|Answers Not Found
|Meditation
|Sotor Records
|Yan Cook
|Neon Signs
|Neon Signs
|Planet Rhythm
|Astro aka Akihisa Takahashi
|Nasia
|Nasia
|Tronic
|Inigo Kennedy
|Front Left
|Spinning Out
|Asymmetric
|Ramon Tapia
|Game Plan
|Game Plan
|Rekids
|Hadone
|Stand Too Close
|Bite the Hand That Feeds You
|Primal Instinct
|Uncertain
|Empathy
|Machinery
|ANAØH
|Planetary Assault Systems
|Ha Jam
|Planetary People
|Osgut Ton
|Groovedeep, Ciel, James Bangura & Shed
|Funk Solo (feat. JR2k) [Shed Remix]
|Funk Solo (Remixes)
|Turbo Recordings
|Roman Flügel
|Tippex In My Eye (feat. PYTKO) [Dance Mix]
|Tippex In My Eye (feat. PYTKO)
|Phantasy Sound