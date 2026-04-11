Beatscape 11.04.2026

|Artist
|Track
|Album/EPP
|Label
|Ben Christensen
|Whose Water
|Here Come The Lions
|Bar Part Time
|Lovebirds
|Bali Birds
|They Call Me
|Winding Roads Records
|Crackazat
|Watchu Say (Mana’s dub)
|Shine EP
|Freerange
|Asa Tate
|Solar Eclipse
|Solar Eclipse
|Pleasant Systems
|Katermurr
|What Is
|Fight For You
|Dog With a Bone
|Antony Reale & Costantino « Mixmaster » Padovano
|Back from Paradise
|Back from Paradise (Antony Reale Presents)
|Groovin Recordings
|Rhythm Of Paradise
|Rub A Dub
|Rub A Dub EP
|Housewax
|Staffan Lindberg & MC G7
|Botâo (Otavio Remix)
|Réveillon
|Studio Barnhus
|Thierry Tomas
|House Of Chords
|House Of Chords
|Scruniversal
|Matt Prehn
|Jazzabelle (Oscar Barila Remix)
|Jazzabelle (I Remember)
|Large Music
|Nat Larvin
|That 90s Groove
|That 90s Groove
|Adap^tation
|Tilman
|Gonna Get You
|Gonna Get You
|Pleasant Systems
|Fatima Njai/Jerome Sydenham
|I Ain’t Good Enough
|I Ain’t Good Enough
|Kraftmatic Records
|Giom
|People
|Giom Classics vol. 1
|Giom
|Carl Craig
|At Les (Christian Smith’s Tronic Treatment Remix)
|Tronic Timeless Classics vol. 1
|Tronic
|Mathias Kaden
|Shelter
|Three Decades
|Rekids
|Danny David
|Don’t Come Near Me
|Bass Culture V.A #1
|Bass Culture Records
|PLASTRY
|Into U
|Heavyweights Reloaded
|FAT VIBEZ Records
|Blasta
|No Other Sound
|Heavyweights Reloaded
|FAT VIBEZ Records
|Throwing Snow
|K9
|Canines
|Mesh
|Paul Renard
|Subsonic Dubplate
|Acid Sessions Vol. 4
|Zodiak Commune Records
|Anja Schneider/DJ Minx
|Dirty Hands (extended version)
|Dirty Hands (Extended Version)
|SoUs Music
|Lutsu
|Fabrication
|Fabrication
|HZ Records
|Parry
|Air Current
|In Flight
|Erbium Records
|Duality & Doctor Watts
|Keep It Goin’
|Crp001
|Chrome Plaza
|DJ Godfather
|Sporadic (909 Mix)
|Sporadic
|Databass Records
|Fleck ESC
|Good Ride
|Slip
|Central Processing Unit
|Der Zyklus
|Truth Matrix
|Truth Matrix
|Clone Aqualung
|Breaka
|Desire Path
|Mangled
|FABRICLIVE.