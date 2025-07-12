Beatscape 12.07.2025

Prvotsky – Remix Game (Pablo Bolivar remix) – Remix Game Vol 1 – Seven Villas

James Din A4 – Totally Eclipsed – Never Look Back – Live At Robert Johnson

DJ Christian B – When It Feels Right – When It Feels Right EP – Delve Deeper Recordings

T.Markakis – Victim Of The Drum – Victim Of The Drum – Large Music

Secret Soul Society – That Feeling – That Feeling – Rare Wiri

Crackazat – Make It Out – Make It Out – Nervous

The Layabouts – Bring Me Joy (feat Portia Monique/Director’s Cut – Director’s Cut remix) – Soulful Vocals Vs Papa

M-Scape – Urban Reconstruction – Urban Reconstruction – Local Talk

Dim Kelly – Sound Of Us (extended mix) – Beau Rivage – All Day I Dream

Serge Gee – Lazy Afternoon (original mix) – Deep House Goodness Vol 2 – theBasement Discos

DJ Kaos – Shake Your Jolly Rump (remix A) – Shake Your Jolly Rump (Remixes) – Jolly Jams

Marc Cotterell – Floor Dance – Floor Dance – Plastik People

WiLLY MiKK – Devastate – 803 Crystal Grooves Collective Cuts Vol 8 – 803 Crystal Grooves Collective Cuts

2fox/Laville – Elevation (Louie Vega dub) – Elevation (Dubs) – Soul Clap

Carl Craig & Moritz Von Oswald – Attenuator (Carl Craig version) – Desire: The Carl Craig Story – Planet E Communications

House 2 House – Latin Soul Thing (Latin Jazz dub) – Latin Soul Thing – Strictly Rhythm

Maison Blanche – Call Me Jazzy – What A Time! – Pont Neuf

Format – The Session Continues – The Session Continues – Clone Royal Oak

Iner – Smehopanorama – Sooner VA Vol 1 – Sooner

Kraze – Let’s Play House (Swemix Class Of 89 Dennizmix) – Northern House Classics 1990-1994: Back To The Underground – BTECH

MDA – Take An E – Northern House Classics 1990-1994: Back To The Underground – BTECH

Robert Babicz – Hey, It’s Me! – My Mind EP – Systematic Recordings

Krystal Klear – Offenbach – Pancake – Running Back

Sean Den – Cosmic Dreams – Cosmic Dreams – Pomme Frite