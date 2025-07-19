Beatscape 19.07.2025

Paolo Lucchi – Delta – The 10th Moon – Cold Tear
Linus R – Ammi (original mix) – Manuscriptor – Manuscript
AC Soul Symphony/Dave Lee ZR – Windy City Theme (Dave Lee Chi-Town Tribute mix) – Windy City Theme – Z Records
HUGEhands – Hope – The Secrets Of The Trade 032 – Piston Recordings
DJ LINCS – Top (original mix) – Top – Smashing Trax
Christophe Salin – Keep It Up – Raw Stuff – Salin
WillowMan – Bouncing Dance – House Of Love – Cyanide
Reagan Grey & Sean Jones – Love Will (Vibrations mix) – Vibrations EP – Local Talk
Kid Mark – Love – Love – Body N Deep
Louie Gomez – Get Up (original mix) – Poolside Reverie – Bassment Tapes
Cinthie – Hands Up – Look Mom! No Piano Pt. 1 – 803 Crystal Grooves
Dielli – First Rhythm – Entree Sur Liste (Volume +1) – De La Groove
Deeleegenz – Late Sun Ritual – SHC007 – Supra House Collectif
Belcampo – Cristoville (Ian Pooley remix) – Pastiches & Melanges (Ian Pooley & Manuel Tur Remixes) – Lazy Days
Humantronic – Naaya – Naaya EP – Harthouse
Domenic Cappello – Galactic Praise – Galactic Praise EP – Cyphon Recordings
Cass (UK) – Gothamania (Jamie Stevens remix) – Gothamania: Remixes – Stripped Recordings
Melchior Sultana – Introspect – Higher Ground – Profound Sound
Superpitcher – Dream B – Cocoon Compilation V – Cocoon Recordings
Southsoniks – Smash (original mix) – More Chords & More Life – Brique Rouge
Clark – Dirty Pixie (Marcel Dettmann edit) – Running Back Mastermix: Marcel Dettmann – Edits & Cuts – Running Back
MARTiNi (ITA) – Lab 54 (original mix) – R-RTRYBE 003 – R-Trybe
Skatebard & Lauer – One Night In Geilo – Trollkraft – Bordello A Parigi
Dennis Cruz – Monochrome Feat. Pumpkin – Summer Sampler 2025 – Solid Grooves
Zombies In Miami – Feeling The Heat – Feeling The Heat – Creatures Of The Night
myr. – Knoten – Floating Lines – PNN