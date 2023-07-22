Beatscape 22.0%7.2023

Capricorn – 20HZ (Andert Tysma remix) – 20HZ (Remixes) – R&S

Red D – Dust King (Charles Webster remix) – Re-Fantasized & Realized – We Play House

Soul Scout – Superfly (original mix) – Superfly – Quantize Recordings

DJ LAUREL – Hold Back – Katakana Edits Vol 134 – Katakana Edits

Joey Montenegro/Dave Lee ZR – Make A Move On Me (original Disco mix) – Make A Move On Me (Original Disco Mix) – Z Records

Envee – Styrax (original mix) – Styrax (Zed Bias 2-Step Remix) – Local Talk

Truth Committee – Ipanema (original mix) – Ipanema (Original Mix) – Adaptation

6th Borough Project – Truth – Truth – Delusions Of Grandeur

Mike Dunn – Rock Ya Body (Deepa) – Rock Ya Body (Deepa) – Nu Groove

Dames Brown feat Waajeed – Glory (Floorplan extended remix) – Glory (Floorplan Remix) – Defected

Cinthie – Piano Heaven – Musique For Discotheques – Heist Recordings

Royksopp/Maurissa Rose – Feel It (LP Giobbi remix) – Feel It (LP Giobbi Remix) – Dog Triumph

Madben – Addicted (Alinka extended mix) – Addicted (Alinka Remix) – Ellum

Alkalino – Roll The Dice – Roll The Dice – Audaz

TshegoTMM – Oh Weee – The Groove – Closer To Truth

Eli Escobar – Deep Down Inside (feat Steven Klavier) – Touch Want Feel (Explicit) – Night People NYC

Kemt – Terminal 21 – Moony – Lost Palms

Bohm – Back Alley – Connected EP – MOS Recordings

DJ Boring – Beautiful Strangers (extended version) – Beautiful Strangers – Running Back

Ninechecker – Generating Coastline – Generating Coastline – Orson

Helix – Drum Track (Bored Lord remix) – Night Slugs Classix Remixed – Night Slugs

606SUPA – SOZZARD – HYDRO – Hardcore Energy

Yan Cook – Fog Catcher – BLK 20.24 – Planet Rhythm

Pangaea – Changing Channels – Changing Channels / Hole Away – Hessle Audio

Ackermann – Dream Free (Jancen remix) – Take My Pills, Pay My Bills EP – Virgo

Taken Name/Grindvik/ Peder Mannerfelt – Half Life – Half Life – Stockholm Ltd